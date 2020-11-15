Mishaps reduced due to firecracker ban; Mumbai fire brigade receives just 15 calls during Diwali

The Mumbai fire brigade got 15 calls of mishaps due to bursting of firecrackers during the Diwali, an official said.

This is a decrease from similar incidents reported within the limits of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the Diwali time in 2019 and 2018, he said.

As per the information given by the department, every year it receives around 150 to 200 fire calls on Diwali.

Even on the day of the festival, maximum numbers of officers and staff were kept for duty to get the required strength at the initial stage to press the fire.

Ahead of Diwali, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had banned bursting of firecrackers in public places under its jurisdiction. The decision was taken in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The civic body had, however, exempted use of soundless firecrackers like 'phooljhadi', 'anar' allowed between 8 pm till 10 pm on Diwali only.