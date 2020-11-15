Diwali 2020: Ban defied, people burst firecrackers across India; AQI soars

As the COVID-19 cases keep increasing day by day in India, air pollution became an issue of concerns for the states. Thus, to curb the air pollution in Diwali, several states including Rajasthan and Delhi banned firecrackers.

While some states imposed a total ban, others imposed a ban only on “imported” firecrackers. The decision was taken in a bid to protect vulnerable people from the increase of air pollution amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi

However, despite battling a high level of pollution and a complete ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), people in Delhi-NCR were seen bursting firecrackers on Saturday on the occasion of Diwali.

People were seen bursting firecrackers in various parts of the national capital despite a ban imposed on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30 by the NGT.

Meanwhile, Delhi was engulfed in a blanket of smog post-Diwali with the air quality index in 'severe' and 'very poor quality' at several places on Sunday morning.

The areas around ITO were seen covered in heavy smog and the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 461 here, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data. Very poor visibility was observed in areas around Civil Lines, Geeta Colony and ISBT today due to the pollution surge.

The air quality dipped to "severe" at several places across the national capital on Saturday night itself owing to a combination of stubble burning and firecrackers burst during the Diwali celebrations in violation of a ban on the same.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM 2.5 pollutant stood at 481 in Anand Vihar, 444 in IGI Airport area, 457 in ITO, and 414 in Lodhi Road area, all four in the 'severe' category, at 11 pm on Saturday, according to the DPCC data.