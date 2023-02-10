Mira Road: Shocking video of fast food outlet staff using water from public toilet to prepare food near Rassaz Mall surfaces | Screen Grab

As per a video that is going viral on social media, a fast food outlet in Mira Road, Thane, prepares its food using water from a public toilet. As per the tweet tweeted by a user named Veenu Varghese, the food stall Salman Sandwich & Pizza Corner, located at Rassaz Mall next to Singapore Plaza in Mira Road East, uses water from a public toilet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A restaurant employee is seen in the video filling a bucket with water from a nearby public toilet. The Twitter user has also tweeted a video of the food stall. However, it is not clear when the video was shot, and the authenticity of the video cannot be verified.

In the past as well, there have been multiple incidents where roadside food stall owners have been caught using such unhygienic practices.

Similar incident from Ghaziabad

Recently a video from Ghaziabad had gone viral in which a man dressed in blue t-shirt and jeans is seen washing the potatoes by stepping inside a big container and that's not the gross part of it. The man has his slippers on. He is standing in the container full of potatoes and steps on them repeatedly in a bid to clean them. Now, whether they are getting cleaner or dirtier is for you to decide after watching the viral video:

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)