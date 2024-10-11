Mira Road Murder: Husband Slits Wife's Throat In Broad Daylight Minutes After She Leaves Naya Nagar Police Station; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Mira Bhayandar: In a horrifying incident, a woman was brutally murdered in broad daylight by her husband, minutes after she left the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road on Friday afternoon. The accused has been arrested and booked for murder.

According to the police, the deceased who has been identified as Amreen Nadeem Khan was entangled in a marital dispute with her husband Nadeem Ahmed Khan. The dispute between the estranged couple was regarding domestic violence and custody of their two-year-old son.

About The Dispute

Amreen who was staying away from her husband had moved the district sessions court, Thane under the relevant sections of the Guardians and Wards Act, 1980 seeking custody of her minor son as a natural guardian. Considering the aspect of better company and care, the district judge in his order had awarded custody of the child to the mother, while directing the police to provide adequate protection to ensure that no obstacles are created by the opposite party in the handover process. Amreen had gone to the police station on Friday seeking intervention.

“I noticed the woman sitting in the waiting area awaiting her turn to meet the senior police officer. When enquired she narrated her ordeal following which I assured to help her out. However, when I came back she had already left. A few minutes later I learnt that a woman was brutally attacked near the N.H.High School. And to my shock and disbelief, the victim turned out to be Amreen. Had the police shown some sensitivity in the matter, the gruesome incident could have been averted,” alleged social activist Dr. Suresh Yewle.

Prakash Gaikwad, DCP (Zone-1) Refutes The Allegations

Refuting the allegation as vague and baseless, DCP (Zone I)-Prakash Gaikwad said, “After receiving the order, we promptly provided police protection to the woman to get custody of the child. Our team had gone to their apartment on Thursday. However, neither he nor the child were present at home, so our team had to return empty-handed.”

After leaving the police station, the woman had apparently gone to meet her elder daughter at the nearby N.H. High School, where the accused accosted her, stabbed and slit her throat with a knife.” While the woman succumbed to her injuries, Nadeem who was caught by locals and handed over to the police later claimed that his family including the child had gone to Ajmer. With no remorse for his gruesome act, Nadeem has confessed to the crime.

Further investigations were underway.