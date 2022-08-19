Mira Road: Goon held for defying externment orders

Representative pic | Imagesbazaar

Officials from the central crime detection unit attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have nabbed a criminal for brazenly defying externment (tadipaar) orders to return to Mira Road.

Owing to his involvement in multiple offences, the goon identified as Suleiman Saifullah Choudhary (23) was externed by the DCP (Zone I) from the limits of Mumbai (city and suburban), Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts for two years in June 2022.

During regular patrolling, the team found the goon roaming in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road and took him into custody on Wednesday evening.

After verifying the validity of the externment orders, an additional offence was registered against him under section 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act-1951 for entering without permission from an area to which it has been directed upon to remove himself.

The case has been handed over to the Naya Nagar police for completing further legal formalities.