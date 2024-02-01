Mira Road Clash: Doctors Felicitate MBVV Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey For Restoring Peace

Mira Road Clash: Doctors Felicitate MBVV Top Cop Madhukar Pandey For Restoring Peace | FPJ

A large number of doctors associated with various medical associations including the Indian Medical Association (IMA) met Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissioner-Madhukar Pandey to felicitate him and his team for taking needed steps in restoring peace and harmony in the wake of clashes that erupted between members of two communities in Mira Road on the eve of the Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya which took place on 23, January.

Several untoward incidents were reported from Naya Nagar and adjoining areas as a large number of people from both the sides continued to gather on the streets in the aftermath of the unfortunate episode having a potential to escalate tensions.

However, the timely intervention of the MBVV cops who took the needed steps including heavy police deployment to defuse the tension, gradually helped in bringing back normalcy in the region.

The top cop who was felicitated by the medical practitioners in true-Maharashtrian style by presenting him with a shawl, shri-fal (coconut) and bouquets of flowers, thanked the doctors,citizens, political leaders, social organisations and journalists who lent their support and cooperation which proved to be of immense help during the crisis period.