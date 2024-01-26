 Mira Road Clashes: Media, Police & Politicians Hold Meeting To Restore Normalcy, Security Forces Stay On
Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, January 26, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
Mira Road Clashes | File

Working as a bridge between leaders of all political parties, police and district administration, media persons from the print and electronic media came together and organised a peace meeting in Bhayandar on Thursday.

The closed-door meeting aimed at chalking out a road map for restoring normalcy in the wake of the clashes between two groups in Mira Road on Sunday night was held at the community hall in the presence of local legislators Pratap Sarnaik, Geeta Jain, former legislators Narendra Mehta, Muzaffar Hussain, police commissioner Madhukar Pandey, civic chief Sanjay Katkar, local MNS and RPI chiefs Sandip Rane and Devendra Shelekar, respectively.

All political leaders cutting across party lines decided to cooperate with the police and peacefully deal with the situation.

