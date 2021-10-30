Mira Bhayander: Three held for fake online investment plans

The cyber cell unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police claim to have busted an online investment fraud that was being operated via SMS, WhatsApp, fake links of fraud websites and other social media platforms.

Three people have been arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. Promising huge returns, the accused lured gullible people by floating bogus investment schemes and publicising them on social media platforms.

The cyber cell led by police inspector Sujitkumar Gunjkar and assistant police inspector Pravin Swami under the supervision of DCP (Crime) Dr Mahesh Patil investigated complaints and apprehended the trio on the virtue of technical surveillance and money trail which had led to some bank accounts used for the fraudulent transactions.

The accused have been identified as Shivcharan Purshotamm Yadav, 41, Chandrashekhar Singhasan Yadav, 39, both residents of Kalamboli and Dharmendra Govind Singh alias Prakash, 36, a resident of Dombivali.

Not ruling out more arrests in the case, officials from the Tulinj police station and a team cyber cell unit are conducting further investigations into the case. The MBVV police have once again appealed people to refrain from conducting any type of financial transactions with strangers.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 08:08 PM IST