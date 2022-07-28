Mira Bhayander: Tax defaulters to face MBMC's heat after early bird offer ends on July 31

As the early bird incentive scheme rolled out by the property tax department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) continues to witness an encouraging response from taxpayers in the twin-city, the civic administration has decided to keep all it’s collection centres and zonal offices open on Saturday and Sunday (30 and 31 July). The incentive scheme offers a five percent discount for those who opt for clearing their property tax dues on or before 31st July.

“People especially office goers, usually get time on Saturday and Sunday and our early bird incentive scheme ends on 31st July which falls on weekend holidays. To give an opportunity for taxpayers to avail the discount our collection windows will remain open on both days. Once the scheme ends, we will launch an intensive drive to recover overdues from chronic defaulters.” said municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole. In the first four months of the current fiscal (starting 1, April, 2022), the tax department has managed to collect more than Rs. 68.19 crore. Notably, more than 60 percent of the total collection is via digital modes of payments including links on the municipal website (mbmc.gov.in/property) and mobile application (MyMBMC) facilitated by the civic administration. "Digitally collected figures are encouraging. Out of the total collection Rs.27.93 crore has been received through various online modes of payment till 27th July," said MBMC system manager-Rajkumar Gharat.

As per statistics, the assessed number of properties in the twin-city is currently pegged at around 3,68,501 including 63,498 commercial and 3,05,003 residential units. One of the major revenue generators for the MBMC, property tax collections amounting 280 crore has been projected for the current fiscal. However the administration is skeptical about the projections estimated by the ruling governance and expects to collect not more than Rs. 200 crore.