Mira Bhayander: Murder convict lodged in Kolhapur Jail jumps covid parole; MBVV police book him

The Mira Bhayandar - Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have booked a murder convict for allegedly jumping emergency “covid parole”. The convict has been identified as- Ashley Edward Rodrigues (47)- whose last known address is located in the Shanti Park area of Mira Road. The action followed after personnel attached to the central prisons department, Kolhapur filed a complaint with the Mira Road police station, last week.

Convicted for murder by the Sessions Court, Borivali, Rodrigues was serving life sentence in the Kolhapur Central Jail since 2011. He was amongst several other prisoners who were convicted in various serious criminal offences and were allowed to go home on Covid emergency parole during the pandemic on 21, May, 2020. Rodrigues whose 45-day parole and subsequent extensions had come to an end. He was supposed to report back on 10, June, 2022.

However, he did not come back to the jail and went off the police radar. Based on the complaint registered by head constable-Suhas Shelke on behalf of the central police department, the police registered an offence under section 224 (resisting lawful custody) of Indian Penal Code against the absconding convict. The prison department had released hundreds of convicts lodged across various prisons in the state on emergency covid parole during the initial phase of pandemic.

However, many failed to report back to their respective jails.

