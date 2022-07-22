Har Ghar Tiranga: MBMC aims to hoist 3 lakh flags across Mira Bhayandar | FPJ

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to hoist three lakh national flags across the twin-city on 15, August as a part of the ambitious “Har Ghar Tiranga” programme which is being implemented by the central government’s ministry of culture under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark the celebration of the 75 years of Independence.

Throwing light on the arrangements, deputy municipal commissioner- Gaikwad said, “While one lakh flags will be purchased from the central stores at the cost of Rs. 30 per flag, one lakh flags will be coming from private entities including- banks, construction firms and other business establishments under their corporate social responsibility (CSR). For the remaining one lakh flags we have already made a request to the central government authorities.”

“Apart from hoisting flags, we are also planning to illuminate major civic properties with tri-colour lights and give a coat of paint to some of the walls in the colours of the national flag. We are trying to make this a memorable event with the idea of invoking a feeling of patriotism among people and promote awareness about the national flag,” said municipal commissioner-Dilip Dhole.

Apart from all municipal properties, police stations, hospitals, malls and other government offices, the MBMC plans to hoist the tricolour outside commercial establishments and all households including those in the urban, rural, coastal and even tribal areas in the twin-city.

“While citizens will have a voluntary option of buying the flags at Rs. 30 from our ward offices, we have also roped in our on-field health department personnel who will distribute the flags to people free of cost from 1 July onwards,” added Gaikwad. As per statistics, the assessed number of properties in the twin-city is currently pegged at around 3,68,501 including 63,498 commercial and 3,05,003 residential units.

