Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 295 new Covid cases, active cases jumps to 885

In a major cause of worry for citizen's and the health department in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the twin city reported 295 cases on 2nd January-2022.

The latest detections have catapulted the number of active cases to a whopping 885 patients. Out of the 295 cases, 187 were reported from Mira Road while 74 and 34 cases were detected from the east and west side of Bhayandar respectively.

Municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole has reiterated his appeal to citizens should also keep their guard up by continuing to wear masks, washing hands frequently, practising social distancing and avoiding going out unless absolutely required.

"Our entire civic machinery is on standby mode to counter any eventualities, but citizens and owners of business establishments should follow all protocols. Also, those who are still unvaccinated should get themselves vaccinated. Elaborate arrangements have been made to immaculate youngsters between 15 to 18 years." said Dhole.

Although the latest additions have catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 55,589, the civic body's health department data also shows that a total of 53,324 patients have recovered from the viral infection, so far the total death count stands at 1,380.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 10:47 PM IST