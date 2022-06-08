Mira Bhayander: MBMC releases draft ward structure for polls

The State Election Commission (SEC) has set the balls rolling for the elections to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). The civic administration released the draft notification in accordance with section 5(3) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, for the ward structure on Wednesday. The five-year tenure of the civic body ends in August this year. Citizens can submit their suggestions and objections pertaining to the ward delimitation to the civic chief at the election office located on the third floor of the main administrative building of the civic body in Bhayandar (west) till 20, June, 2022.

The objections and suggestions will be sent to the SEC on 22, June following which hearings will be conducted on 3, July in the presence of the MBMC chief and authorized SEC representative. “The wards have been restructured as per the 2011-census which has a population of little above 8 lakh.” said an official. People’s representation in the MBMC after the civic elections will now be 106- eleven more than those elected in the current house of 95-members. Unlike the existing 4-member panel system, elections will be held for 34 three-member panels and one four-member panel.

The average population of the three member panel will be around 22, 000-23,000. While the biggest ward having four members ( No:11 which covers areas like Rai, Murdha and Uttan) will have 33,917 population, the smallest (No:26 covering areas like Ghodbunder gaon, modern slum area) will have a population of 20,714. Currently, in the civic house of 95 seats, BJP leads with 61 seats, followed by 22 and 12 members from the Shiv Sena and Congress, respectively. Once the ward structure is finalized, it will be released for reservation.