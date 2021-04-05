Mira Bhayander: Cops recover more than 20 bikes; bust gang of bike lifters

With the arrest of three persons, the crime branch (unit I) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate claimed to have busted a gang involved in a spate of bike lifting cases in Mira-Bhayandar and Mumbai. The police recovered 25 stolen two-wheelers from their possession. Alarmed by the rising cases of bike thefts in the region, DCP (Crime)-Dr. Mahesh Patil intensified vigil and activated their informer network in the region.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Police Inspector- Aviraj Kurhade, API- Vilas Kute and API Pravin Swami apprehended Yogesh Prabhakar Mangela alias Gani (36) - a resident of Nehru Nagar in Bhayandar (west). After rounds of sustained interrogation, Gani confirmed his involvement in a series of bike lifting cases which he had committed since 2017. He also revealed the names of two brothers identified as Sachin Vaity and Kalpak Vaity- residents of Arnala village in Vasai, to whom he sold the stolen bikes. The police team immediately nabbed the duo and recovered 25 stolen bikes from their possession.