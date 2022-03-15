Mira Bhayander: BJP Corporator's father held for land fraud in Kashimira

The Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested the founder of a school in Kashimira for his alleged involvement in a land related fraud. According to the police the accused who has been identified as- Kesarinath Mhatre happens to be the father of a BJP corporator in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). Mhatre is accused of cheating a Mulund-based builder and his partners to the tune of Rs.70 lakh by entering into a joint venture for constructing a housing project. Mhatre fleeced the money in 2015 by fraudulently claiming his ownership on the piece of land which belonged to some other person.

The accused also misled the complainant that his application to include his name in the land records was pending with the local revenue department. When nothing materialized, the complainant demanded his money back, to which Mhatre issued a dud cheque amounting Rs. 1.10 crore and later on promised to pay back in monthly installments.

However when Mhatre failed to honour his promise, a complaint was registered at the Kashimira police station. “ Yes, we have arrested Kesarinath Mhatre. He has been remanded to custody till 17, March.” confirmed Senior Police Inspector- Sanjay Hazare. Further investigations were on.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 07:11 PM IST