Mira-Bhayandar: Two MBVV staffers booked for demanding bribe from cop

The Palghar unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked two staffers attached to the clerical department of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate on alleged charges of demanding ₹1500 as bribe from a 37-year-old constable on Tuesday.

None of them were arrested till reports last came in.

The bribe was sought to clear the wage difference in accordance with the seventh pay commission and for processing the medical bills of the constable who is also attached to the MBVV police.

The accused duo has been identified as Sanjay Pawar (46) and Ganesh Waghere (32) who work as senior clerk and clerk respectively at the MBVV police headquarters in Mira Road.

The demands were made between 12 to 17 April, 2023. After confirmation, the Palghar unit of the ACB led by Police Inspector Swapan Biswas registered a complaint against the duo under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Kashimira police station. While Pawar was on leave, due process was on to arrest Waghere, sources said.