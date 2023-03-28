 Mira-Bhayandar: Two illegal lottery dens raided, 3 booked
Mira-Bhayandar: Two illegal lottery dens raided, 3 booked

Both establishments were found involved in online gambling activities under the guise of government-authorised lottery centers.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Mira-Bhayandar: Two illegal lottery dens raided, 3 booked | Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: Two illegally operating online lottery centers have been busted by the Navghar police within two days. Acting on specific tip-offs, the police teams under the instructions of senior police inspector- Milind Desai, swooped down on the establishments- one located in an industrial building and the other operating from a shop in Rail View building in Bhayandar (east) on Sunday March 26, and Monday March 27, respectively.

Both the establishments were found to be involved in online gambling activities under the guise of government-authorised lottery centers sans any registration or mandated licenses.

article-image

Three people booked, computers and printers seized

Three people were taken into custody and booked under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1887. The accused racketeers were operating the gambling den by encouraging computer-based single- and double-digit lottery. Apart from impounding equipment and accessories used to facilitate Internet access, the police team also seized gambling material, including computers and printers from both the establishments. Further investigations were on.

article-image

