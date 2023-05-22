Mira-Bhayandar: Trio held in Kashimira with 42 kg ganja worth over ₹4.20 lakh

The crime detection unit attached to the Kashimira police station arrested three drug peddlers from the Ghodbunder village area on Sunday.

After receiving a tip-off about the presence of some drug peddlers in the region, senior police inspector- Sandip Kadam directed the crime detection unit to intensify vigil and activate their informer network.

The team intercepted a suspiciously moving autorickshaw near the old toll collection booth. Upon searching the auto-rickshaw, the police recovered four bags stashed with packets of ganja (cannabis) weighing 42 kilograms.

The value of the seized consignment is pegged at more than Rs. 4.20 lakh. The three occupants including the driver identified as - Abhishek Devidas Wagh (25), Abhishek Jaswant Singh (20) and Kuldeep Gurnam Singh (25) were arrested and booked under the under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Ganja smuggled from Odisha

During interrogations, the trio stated that they had smuggled the cannabis into the city from Odisha. Not ruling out the duo’s involvement in a much bigger racket, the police are conducting investigations to ascertain the actual source and destination of the consignment. The police have also impounded the auto-rickshaw.