Mira Bhayandar: Traders seek MBMC's nod for longer business hours

With customer footfall at retail outlets and shops getting affected due to timing restrictions on operational hours of stores, the business community in the twin-city has sought further relaxation in timings from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Business establishments and retail shops dealing in non-essential items and services are currently allowed to remain open from 9 am till 7 pm in non-containment zones. Stating that business is not getting enough momentum due to the restriction in timings imposed on shops, local traders have sought permission to allow shops to remain operational till 10 pm.

“Small-time businessmen who mostly operate from rental shops are already reeling under losses. Instead of imposing time restrictions, the civic administration should utilize the mechanism in ensuring SMS (Sanitise-Mask-Social Distancing) at all business establishments while extending the business hours. Those found to be violating SMS should definitely be penalized.” said BJP corporator - Adv. Ravi Vyas who has written to civic chief and Mayor seeking the time relaxations.

However, owing to the rise in Covid-19 cases, the civic administration is not sure whether to offer relaxations or stick to the current time-table. Notably, the recent incident in which some civic personnel and private bouncers were found to be forcefully downing shutters and slapping fines on shopkeepers allegedly under the influence of alcohol has triggered anger amongst the local business community.

While the latest additions of 220 people on Monday has catapulted the total number of cumulative COVID-19 positive patients to 18,075, the death toll has mounted to 557.