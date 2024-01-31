Mira-Bhayandar: Thane Excise Unit Achieves Major Milestone; Solar Panels Installed On Roof To Cut Electricity Bill To Zero |

Mira Bhayandar: The Thane district has achieved a significant milestone, emerging as the first state excise unit to create an eco-friendly environment by installing high-efficiency solar panels. It addresses the power requirements of the three storeyed office building situated in Chendani Koliwada, Thane(east).

Spearheading this environmentally conscious move was Excise Superintendent Nilesh Sangade, who proposed the project to the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA), which undertakes development of renewable energy and facilitates energy conservation in the state under the aegis of the ministry of new & renewable energy (MNRE) and received their approval.

Taking solar power bid to the next level

The successful installation of a 50 kilowatt (kW) solar plant, consuming only 25% of the available terrace space, the solar panels can generate 200-kilowatt hour (kWh) of power daily.

“This is our modest bid to take energy efficiency to the next level. The energy generated by our solar panel system has not only eliminated expenditure towards monthly electricity bills but we are getting additional power which we transmit to the power grid of the service provider, thus saving money spent from the government kitty.” said Nilesh Sangade.

Electricity payment rate before solar panel installations

Prior to the installation of the solar infrastructure, the excise department was paying a monthly electricity bill of ₹55,000. However, with this transition, the department now enjoys zero electricity bills, and the surplus energy contributes credits averaging over ₹10,000 per month in future billings under the gross metering model.

Having a staff strength of 104 personnel including officials, inspectors, sub inspectors, supported by 25 contractual workers, the Thane excise department sways control over various rural and urban areas of Thane including Mira Bhayandar which has been split into three divisions falling under the C-Zone.