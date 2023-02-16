Mumbai: BMC's P-South ward to install solar panels in office to save ₹95 lakh in next 20 years

Mumbai : After the civic ward office in Worli, now the P - South ward will be installing a 25 KW on-grid rooftop solar plant at its office building at Goregaon west. The solar plant would help to save around ₹95 lakhs on electricity in next 20 years.

The annual consumption of electricity in the ward office building and premises is around 50,000 units. For which the BMC spends ₹2.5 to 3 lakhs per year. The solar panels will be installed on the rooftop using about 1,200 square feet of space.

The power generated by the plant will be supplied to the grid, while the electricity supplier will provide the ward office a rebate in bills according to the power supplied.

Solar panels to save ₹95 lakh in 20 years

"As per the projection upto next 20 years with the increasing electricity rates the ward will have to spend ₹95 lakh on electricity bills with the current annual consumption of 50,000 units.

"The solar panels have a life of about 25 years, so we would save the amount in these two decades. The solar plant will be installed by following all the guidelines of the central and state government," said a civic official.

The BMC's G-South ward in Worli had installed a 20 KW solar plant on its rooftop last year. The electricity consumption of the office is around 25,000 units per year.

The solar plant will help it to save ₹2 lakhs of annual cost on electricity. Similarly, the city's first dispensary functioning in a modified container at Sewri Koliwada generates electricity through solar panels.

The BMC has installed 15 solar panels on four containers, generating 24 units of electricity per day. It is expected to save ₹48,000 to 60,000 per annum on electricity.

