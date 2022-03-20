e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 06:56 PM IST

Mira-Bhayandar: Six booked for partying in post-mortem room on Holi evening

Ambulance Drivers, Autopsy Helpers Who Were Caught on Camera Fled After Manhandling the Journalist. No Arrests Have Been Made So Far.
Suresh Golani
Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation | FPJ Photo

In a shocking incident eight to ten people including ambulance drivers and helpers were caught on camera while indulging in a liquor party in the post-mortem center of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in Bhayandar (west) on the eve of Holi.

Editor of a local news channel, Anil Nautiyal who filmed the party was attacked by the accused. According to the police the incident was reported at around 1:30 am on Friday. Nautiyal received information about the incident and reached the spot and found 8 to 10 people, mostly ambulance drivers, civic and contractual, drinking liquor and partying in the post-mortem room.

Nautiyal who started filming the illegalities was abused and attacked by the irate revelers. Nautiyal managed to escape and informed the local police station about the incident. The police immediately reached the post-mortem room, but the accused had already fled the spot.

“We have booked an offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and stringent Maharashtra Media persons and Media Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to property) Act against the accused. They will be behind the bars soon.” said Senior Police Inspector-Mukutrao Patil.

“I have been exposing the illegalities in the civil hospital. Partying in the sensitive autopsy room and misuse of the nearby morgue was a regular affair. After nearly a month I managed to catch them red-handed. I will meet the municipal commissioner and seek action against those involved in such a brazen misdemeanor. I even suspect foul play with corpses in the morgue, ” said Nautiyal.

