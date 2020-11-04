Mira Bhayandar Shocker: Mother held for pushing minor daughter into flesh trade

Yet another high profile sex racket has been busted in Bhayandar. Sleuths of the Navghar police arrested a 39-year-old woman who not only operated a prostitution racket but also pushed her minor daughter into the flesh trade activities.

Following a tip-off, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Sampatrao Patil under the supervision of ACP Vilas Sanap, confirmed the authenticity of the information by establishing contact and striking a deal with the woman, following which the raid was conducted at the woman’s apartment in the Indralok area of Bhayandar (east) on Tuesday.

The woman (name withheld to protect the identity of her biological daughter) was caught accepting Rs 4,500 from the decoy, police said.

While the police team rescued the minor girl and sent her to the rehabilitation center, the accused woman was arrested and charged under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) and stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further investigations were underway.