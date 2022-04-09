Mira Bhayandar: Sex racket in Highway Lodge busted

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police busted a prostitution racket that was operating from a lodge in Kashimira on Friday evening. While five people including the operator, manager and waiters of the establishment were arrested for facilitating prostitution activities, the police team rescued a young woman from the clutches of the flesh trade racketeers.

Acting on a tip-off, Senior Police Inspector, Sampatrao Patil under the supervision of DCP (Crime)- Dr. Mahesh Patil sent a decoy customer to Hotel Amar Palace, a notorious lodging and boarding facility located adjacent to the service road on the National Highway in Mira Gaon.

After confirmation, the team swooped down on the establishment at around 5 pm on Friday and apprehended the culprits. The rescued woman was sent to the welfare home after necessary formalities.

A case under section 370 (1) of the IPC for exploitation of a trafficked person and sections 3,4,5 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered at the Kashimira police station against the accused who has been remanded to custody. Further investigations were on.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 07:31 PM IST