Mira-Bhayandar: Sena MLA Pratap Sainik Raises Issue Of Ailing BRBJC Hospital At Winter Session Assembly

Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi Hospital | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: Raising the issue of sorry condition prevailing at the lone state government run- Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi Civil (Tembha) hospital in Bhayandar in the ongoing winter session of the state assembly, Shiv-Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik has demanded immediate recruitment of needed manpower, upgrading infrastructure, adequate funding for timely wages and provision of medical equipment to ensure better medical facilities for citizens. In response to Sarnaik’s demands, health minister Tanaji Sawant assured that he will soon pay a personal visit to the hospital to take stock of the grievances and take proactive steps towards providing manpower and upgradation as the government is committed to providing high-quality medical facilities to citizens.

Hospital grapples with inadequate manpower and low grade technology issues

As against the total sanctioned staff of 365, the 200-bedded hospital runs with a strength of 267 medical and para-medical staff including 155 contractual employees (skilled and unskilled). 98 posts including that of class I medical officers, class IV employees, nursing and technical continue to remain vacant. Apart from manpower crunch, the hospital is also in need of advanced medical equipment. Despite facing all odds like manpower shortage, fund crunch, strikes owing to delayed wages, the hospital continues to be a ray of hope for people living in the region. A cursory glance at the statistical information sourced from the hospital authorities indicates a significant jump in the number of visiting patients in the past two years.

Medical services meted out to patients at the hospital:

As many as 1,07,254 patients have availed outpatient department (OPD) facilities of the hospital in the past eight months from April 1 to 30, November. The numbers were limited to just 10,728 in the corresponding period in 2020. Apart from the 1,07,254 OPD patients, 2109 people have availed dialysis facilities, 11,975 for X-Rays, 8,679 for Electrocardiogram (ECG), 458 cases of successful delivery of pregnant women in the maternity wing, 9,880 lab tests, 3,995 for sonography and 6,564 admissions in the in-department patients (IPD). While 1,885 people underwent minor and major surgeries, the total number of deaths stands at 146, this year. The lone government run general hospital in the region not only caters to a population of over 14 lakh citizens living in the twin-city but also attends to patients coming from the Vasai-Virar belt and other adjoining areas.

Expressing restraints to sustain the huge administrative expenses to run the medical institution, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had requested the state government to take over the hospital. In 2018, the state government authorities took over the reins of the hospital which is now in urgent need of manpower and enhanced facilities to effectively tackle the huge flow of patients. .