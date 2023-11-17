Mira-Bhayandar: Funds Stuck In Limbo, MBMC’s Cancer Hospital Project Yet To Take Off |

The ambitious project proposed by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to construct a full-fledged hospital building for cancer treatment facilities in the twin city continues to remain stalled for the past six months. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis remotely laid the foundation stone online for the construction of several proposed projects, including a full-fledged cancer treatment hospital in Mira Road on April 22, 2023.

Project yet to move beyond drawing board

Fadnavis gave an in-principle nod to the proposed cancer hospital and research institute project, stating that the entire funding would be made available by the state government. However, the project has yet to move beyond the drawing board due to the inordinate delay by state government authorities in disbursing the funds needed for the project.

Details of the project

The estimated cost of the hospital project is Rs. 134 crore, and it is proposed to be constructed on an area measuring 3,200 square meters by unifying two plots tagged with reservation numbers 210 (dispensary and maternity hospital) and 211 (library) in the centrally located Sai Baba Nagar area of Mira Road. However, the physical possession of one of the plots is still pending.

"While technicalities are being fine-tuned, the municipal commissioner is coordinating with the additional chief secretary (health) to ensure that funds for the project are disbursed at the earliest," said City Engineer Deepak Khambit.

Nagpur-based consultancy firm prepared DPR; sent it for approval

The MBMC has engaged a Nagpur-based consultancy firm, which has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) incorporating mandated infrastructural requirements in the design process needed for a specialty cancer treatment center in the basic blueprint. The DPR has been submitted to state government authorities for approval.

Proposed facilities in the cancer hospital

The proposed cancer hospital, expected to be similar to the one in Nagpur, is planned to be equipped with an imaging center, chemotherapy ward, outpatient department (OPD), intensive care units, operation theater, blood bank, laundry, laboratory, premium rooms, general wards, conference room, general waiting area, doctors' lounge, and separate dormitories for males, females, and patients' families.

"While functionality is essential to any healthcare establishment, buildings providing cancer care encompass unique characteristics addressing the distinctive aspects of cancer patients and the care team. Moreover, the installation of radiation sources is a sensitive job requiring extra care and attention. The waste from cancer hospitals needs a different disposal method to prevent environmental exposure to radiation," officials said.

