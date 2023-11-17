Mumbai Air Pollution: City's AQI Shows Marginal Improvement, Stands At 145; BKC & Navi Mumbai Air Remains Poor | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Mumbai: The city woke up to partially cloudy skies with slightly cold breezes in the morning on Friday. Mumbai witnessed smog-filled mornings since past few weeks due to a surge in air pollution caused by large-scale Diwali celebrations. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted partially cloudy skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will see sunny skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Friday are likely to be between 22°C to 18°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Friday morning was recorded at 23.6°C while the humidity was 72%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 145.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 101 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 120 AQI Moderate

Malad: 165 AQI Moderate

BKC: 224 AQI Poor

Borivali: 163 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 162 AQI Moderate

Worli: 99 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 227 AQI Poor

