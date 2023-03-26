 Mira Bhayandar: Restaurant raided for illegal sale of hookah; nine arrested
Mira Road police are conducting additional investigations, according to an ANC official.

A restaurant on Mira Road in Thane district was raided on Sunday for allegedly selling illegal hookahs to customers, according to a police official.

According to him, nine people were arrested under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA) following a raid by the MBVV police Anti Narcotics Cell on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)

