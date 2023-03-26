Mira Bhayandar: Restaurant raided for illegal sale of hookah; nine arrested

A restaurant on Mira Road in Thane district was raided on Sunday for allegedly selling illegal hookahs to customers, according to a police official.
According to him, nine people were arrested under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA) following a raid by the MBVV police Anti Narcotics Cell on Friday.
(With PTI inputs)
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)