Thane: Woman security guard arrested from Mumbra for operating sex racket | PIxabay

A woman security guard in Maharashtra's Thane district was arrested on Sunday for allegedly running a sex racket, according to a police official.

According to Anti Human Trafficking Cell senior inspector Mahesh Patil, the woman was arrested from Mumbra railway station on Friday based on a tip.

According to him, the racket used to be operated via WhatsApp, with women being sent to locations of the customer's choosing.

He added that she had been charged under the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.