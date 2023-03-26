 Thane: Woman security guard arrested from Mumbra for operating sex racket
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Woman security guard arrested from Mumbra for operating sex racket

Thane: Woman security guard arrested from Mumbra for operating sex racket

According to him, the racket used to be operated via WhatsApp, with women being sent to locations of the customer's choosing.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Woman security guard arrested from Mumbra for operating sex racket | PIxabay

A woman security guard in Maharashtra's Thane district was arrested on Sunday for allegedly running a sex racket, according to a police official.

According to Anti Human Trafficking Cell senior inspector Mahesh Patil, the woman was arrested from Mumbra railway station on Friday based on a tip.

According to him, the racket used to be operated via WhatsApp, with women being sent to locations of the customer's choosing.

He added that she had been charged under the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Read Also
Thane: 24-year-old woman held for running sex racket
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 5 hospitalised as major fire breaks out on 4th floor of MHADA building in Kanjurmarg

Mumbai: 5 hospitalised as major fire breaks out on 4th floor of MHADA building in Kanjurmarg

Thane: Woman security guard arrested from Mumbra for operating sex racket

Thane: Woman security guard arrested from Mumbra for operating sex racket

ON CAMERA: Mentally-ill man climbs atop OHE pole at Mumbai's CSMT railway station, threatens suicide

ON CAMERA: Mentally-ill man climbs atop OHE pole at Mumbai's CSMT railway station, threatens suicide

Mumbai Weather: Mercury levels expected to rise; AQI 'satisfactory'

Mumbai Weather: Mercury levels expected to rise; AQI 'satisfactory'

Mumbai: Dharavi-like redevelopment of other slum colonies in city on cards; know details here

Mumbai: Dharavi-like redevelopment of other slum colonies in city on cards; know details here