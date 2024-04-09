Mira- Bhayandar: Police Stumble Upon Killer Who Murdered Lover's Husband, Solving Three- Year-Old Case

Special Branch

A tip-off about the presence of armed people who were apparently planning some major offence not only led to their arrest, but also unravelled their involvement in the gruesome murder of a man which they had committed on the Vasai highway in 2021.

After receiving information about the arrival of armed suspects, the crime detection unit attached to the Pelhar police station under the supervision of senior police inspector- Jitendra Vankoti laid a trap and apprehended a duo identified as-Pokhan Paran Sav (50) and Abdul Mubarak Ali Shah alias Badda (23) from the Dhaniv Baug area of Nallasopara (east).

Police Stumbles Upon The Duo, Investigates, Arrests

The duo who arrived at the spot in an auto-rickshaw were found to be in possession of a sword and a knife indicating their intention of committing some serious crime. During course of interrogation, it came to light that the duo along with their accomplice-Imran Ibrahim Siddique had brutally murdered a person identified as-Vakil Ahmed Idrisi and dumped his body at an isolated area in Bhaliwali village in Vasai tehsil on 3, September, 2021. According to the police, Pokhan was in a relationship with the wife of the deceased. Since Idrisi was proving to be an obstacle in the relationship, Pokhan hatched a conspiracy to get rid of him.

The Execution Of The Murder Plan

On the fateful night, the trio forcefully pushed him into an auto rickshaw and strangled him to death before stabbing him on the neck with the key of a two-wheeler. The mutilated body of the deceased was recovered by the Virar police on 6, September, 2021, following which an accidental death report (ADR) was registered.

However, the case had remained unsolved for three years. Pokhan also wanted to kill another paramour of the woman, however his plan had failed to materialise. The police arrested their accomplice and registered an offence at the Virar police station under sections 302 murder), 364 (kidnapping in order to murder),201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against the trio who were remanded to custody after they were produced before the court.