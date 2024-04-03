 Mira-Bhayandar: Man Accused Of Brutally Killing Neighbour, Arrested After 36 Years In Vasai
Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 08:59 PM IST
article-image
Man Who Fled Country After Killing Neighbour Held After 36 Years | Representational Image

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested a 55-year-old man from Vasai who had managed to evade justice for 36 long years after brutally murdering his neighbour along with seven accomplices. 

The gruesome murder was reported from the Navghar area of Vasai on November 30, 1988. The accused, Clement Simon Lobo alias Munna, now aged 55, along with his seven friends had mounted a brutal assault on Salim Ali leading to his death due to serious injuries. 

MBVV Police's Manhunt And Arrests In Vasai

A murder case was registered at the Vasai police station against Munna, Shankar Makhan, Dharma Dharmendra, Shekhar Poojary, Chandrashekhar Shetty, Kumar Hode, Dhananjay Bolur, and another person. While six were arrested a few days after the crime, Munna and Bolur had remained at large. 

As part of the ‘operation all-out’ launched ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, a team from the Manikpur police station and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Pournima Chougle started re-investigating unsolved cases. 

Police Act On Tip-Off, Arrest Suspect

On the virtue of a tip-off, the team laid a trap and apprehended Munna from the Talkhal area of Manekpur on Tuesday. The murder was a fallout of an old enmity between Munna and the deceased. After committing the crime, Munna had fled the country and reportedly taken shelter in Bahrain. He had recently returned to Vasai. However, Bolur is still at large and further investigations are underway.

