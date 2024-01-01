 Mira-Bhayandar: Notorious Goon Shridhar Gotya Jadhav Arrested In Varanasi After 6-Month Chase For Attack On Naigaon Developer
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: Notorious Goon Shridhar Gotya Jadhav Arrested In Varanasi After 6-Month Chase For Attack On Naigaon Developer

Mira-Bhayandar: Notorious Goon Shridhar Gotya Jadhav Arrested In Varanasi After 6-Month Chase For Attack On Naigaon Developer

Apart from charging sections of the IPC, the gang members were also booked under the MCOCA for unleashing terror in the region.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, January 01, 2024, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

More than six months after he played the role of a second fiddle to his master who led his gang to mount an armed attack on a Naigaon-based developer, notorious goon and serial offender Shridhar Gotya Jadhav alias Akash was recently arrested by a team from the crime branch unit (Zone II) from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Seeking ₹1 crore as extortion to resolve a property dispute, the gang led by Girish Kumaran Nair (38) and his accomplices armed with swords and rods had attacked the developer at his office Bindshakti Real Estate and Infra Pvt. Limited located on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Naigaon on June, 20. Apart from attacking Yadav and his staffers, the assailants went on a rampage by damaging two cars which were parked outside the office.

MBVV police seek Crime Branch's help

Sensing the seriousness of the issue, DCP (Zone II) Pournima Chougule-Shringi and ACP Padmaja Bade formed special teams and also roped in the crime branch unit to nab the goons. While four gang members were arrested immediately after the crime, Nair was arrested two months later from Goregaon. However, Akash went into hiding after the crime and remained untraceable by frequently changing his locations.

However, the police team relentlessly continued their hunt and finally acted on a tip-off, supported by a robust electronic surveillance system, learnt that Akash was holed up in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. A team from the Naigaon police immediately left for Varanasi and with the help of their local Special Task Force (STF) counterparts apprehended Akash.

Read Also
Mumbai: Bengaluru man arrested for demanding Rs 2 crore from builder by posing as jailed gangster...
article-image

Arrested gangster is a history-sheeter

Investigations revealed his involvement in 10 serious offences including- murder, attempt to murder and rape registered against him at various police stations in Mumbai and other areas.

Apart from sections 307 (attempt to murder), 386 (extortion), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) of the IPC and Arms Act, the accused gang members were also charged under the provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for unleashing terror in the region.

Read Also
Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala's daughter arrested for extorting money from builder
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Maaro S**le Ko!': Shocking Video Shows Navi Mumbai Police Officer Beaten With Sticks By Truck...

'Maaro S**le Ko!': Shocking Video Shows Navi Mumbai Police Officer Beaten With Sticks By Truck...

Bombay High Court Rules Against AGRC's Review Of Own Order In SRA Case, Directs Agreement...

Bombay High Court Rules Against AGRC's Review Of Own Order In SRA Case, Directs Agreement...

Mumbai: Kalyan Kasara Karjat Suburban Passengers Association Questions Rly Over Congestion Amid...

Mumbai: Kalyan Kasara Karjat Suburban Passengers Association Questions Rly Over Congestion Amid...

Mira-Bhayandar: Notorious Goon Shridhar Gotya Jadhav Arrested In Varanasi After 6-Month Chase For...

Mira-Bhayandar: Notorious Goon Shridhar Gotya Jadhav Arrested In Varanasi After 6-Month Chase For...

Vidyadhar Malegaonkar Assumes Leadership As Principal Chief Operation Manager Of Western Railway

Vidyadhar Malegaonkar Assumes Leadership As Principal Chief Operation Manager Of Western Railway