Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala's daughter arrested for extorting money from builder

Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala's daughter Sonia Lakdawala was arrested by the Anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch.
According to Hindustan Times, Sonia Lakdawala was arrested for allegedly threatening and demanding money from a builder in Bandra. The builder told police he had received threatening calls for two months. The caller allegedly identified himself as Ejaz Lakdawala and demanded a “good luck” amount. He also threatened the complainant of consequences if he refused to pay the money.
When the complainant stopped picking up the international calls, Ejaz asked his associate in Mumbai to threaten the builder. Sonia Lakdawala was arrested by police on December 29, at the Mumbai international airport for allegedly trying to fly out of the country with her daughter, using a fake passport. The police found that she was carrying a fake passport which carried the name of Sonia Shaikh.
Sonia Lakdawala was charged for cheating and forgery under the Passport Act and the Indian Penal Code. She was also charged in the extortion and threatening case.
