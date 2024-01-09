 Mira-Bhayandar: Notorious Goon Lands In Police Dragnet
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: Notorious Goon Lands In Police Dragnet

Mira-Bhayandar: Notorious Goon Lands In Police Dragnet

The accused told the police admitted that despite restrictions he had entered into the banned limits for some domestic work.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, January 09, 2024, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

Mira-Bhayandar: A tadipar (externed) goon identified as Sudarshan Vibishan Khandare (32) having multiple offences registered against him at local police stations was nabbed from Bhayandar by a team from the central crime unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on Saturday.

Owing to his involvement in various crimes posing a threat to the law and order, Khandare was externed by the office of DCP ( Zone I) from the limits of Mumbai City, Thane, Palghar and Suburban Mumbai for a year on July 1, 2023.

Police swung into action after receiving tip-off

Acting on a tip-off in context to his unauthorised presence in the region, a team led by Police Sub Inspector Hitendra Vichare laid a trap and nabbed Khandare who was found roaming near the S.N.College located in the Indira Nagar area of Bhayandar (east). Khandare admitted that despite restrictions he had entered into the banned limits for some domestic work.

An offence under section 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act-1951 has been registered at the Navghar police station against the goon for entering without permission from an area to which it has been directed upon to remove himself. Further process was underway.

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: Police Arrest Externed Criminal with Over 20 Kilograms of Ganja In Virar
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Illegal Gratification Case: ACB Books Forest Guard

Illegal Gratification Case: ACB Books Forest Guard

Mira-Bhayandar: Sacked Guards Rejoin MBMC In Govt's Security Board

Mira-Bhayandar: Sacked Guards Rejoin MBMC In Govt's Security Board

Maharashtra Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi Seeks State Support For FIDE Candidates 2024 Campaign Amid...

Maharashtra Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi Seeks State Support For FIDE Candidates 2024 Campaign Amid...

Mumbai: ‘Final Decision On Reconstruction Of Malabar Hill Reservoir In Next 15 Days,' Says Mangal...

Mumbai: ‘Final Decision On Reconstruction Of Malabar Hill Reservoir In Next 15 Days,' Says Mangal...

Mumbai: Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha to Decide City's Open Space Policy Within Fortnight...

Mumbai: Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha to Decide City's Open Space Policy Within Fortnight...