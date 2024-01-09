Mira-Bhayandar: Notorious Goon Lands In Police Dragnet

Representational photo |

Mira-Bhayandar: A tadipar (externed) goon identified as Sudarshan Vibishan Khandare (32) having multiple offences registered against him at local police stations was nabbed from Bhayandar by a team from the central crime unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on Saturday.

Owing to his involvement in various crimes posing a threat to the law and order, Khandare was externed by the office of DCP ( Zone I) from the limits of Mumbai City, Thane, Palghar and Suburban Mumbai for a year on July 1, 2023.

Police swung into action after receiving tip-off

Acting on a tip-off in context to his unauthorised presence in the region, a team led by Police Sub Inspector Hitendra Vichare laid a trap and nabbed Khandare who was found roaming near the S.N.College located in the Indira Nagar area of Bhayandar (east). Khandare admitted that despite restrictions he had entered into the banned limits for some domestic work.

An offence under section 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act-1951 has been registered at the Navghar police station against the goon for entering without permission from an area to which it has been directed upon to remove himself. Further process was underway.