Mira Bhayandar: Police Arrest Externed Criminal with Over 20 Kilograms of Ganja In Virar | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: The central crime branch unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested a 45-year-old externed criminal from Virar with over 20 kilograms of ganja (cannabis). During routine patrolling, a team led by API Nitin Bendre spotted a suspicious-looking man moving around with two bags near the railway station area at around 7 am on Thursday.

Upon frisking, the police personnel found a little over 20 kilograms of ganja in his bags. The estimated market value of the contraband is approximately Rs. 4.14 lakh, which was apparently smuggled into the city from Visakhapatnam city in Andhra Pradesh.

Man Wanted in Several Cases in 2 States:

The accused, identified as Santosh Rattan Singh, a resident of Gorai in Borivali, turned out to be a hardcore criminal with several serious offenses, including attempted murder, armed dacoity, theft, assault, criminal conspiracy, and assault registered against him at police stations in Borivali, Kalwa, Mumbai Central, and even Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. He had been externed (tadipaar) from Mumbai and other districts due to his involvement in a spate of serious offenses.

Not ruling out Singh’s involvement in a much larger drug racket, the police have charged him under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigations are ongoing.