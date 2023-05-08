Mira-Bhayandar: Neglected garbage disposal system in coastal areas threatens fishing industry, pollutes environment

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has received numerous accolades for its successful implementation of cleanliness initiatives under the Swachhta Mission. However, the picturesque fishing villages in and around Uttan near Bhayandar, which boast around seven kilometers of waterfront, have been neglected.

Due to the absence of an efficient garbage clearance system in these areas, the problem has reached an alarming level, making it unsuitable for traditional fishing activities. The coastal belt is littered with garbage in the form of rubble, empty cement bags, bottles, and even animal carcasses, which are washed ashore.

Despite manual garbage collection and the use of sand cleaning machines, there is a lack of JCBs or garbage trucks to ferry the piled-up garbage to the waste process plant located nearby. The delay in clearing the garbage has led to mounds of garbage remaining unattended for weeks and going back into the sea during high tides.

Visitors also contribute to the problem by littering the coast with food leftovers, empty bottles, and plastic bags, causing pollution and unhygienic surroundings. The local population, mainly fishermen, bears the brunt of this situation. When questioned, the contractors claim that their bills are pending.

“The entire garbage generated by the twin-city is transported on a daily basis to the plant which is located in our village. However, mounds of garbage remain unattended for weeks and due to this delay the thrash goes back into the sea during high tides. When questioned the contractors claim that their bills are pending.” said local municipal corporator- Sharmila Bagaji.

