Thane: Uttan coast to get three new lighthouses to curb boat mishaps

FPJ

In a much-needed respite from boat mishaps for the fishing community based in the coastal belt of Uttan and adjoining areas, the government authorities under the aegis of the Maritime Board is planning to construct three more lighthouses in the Arabian Sea.

Engineers from the Chennai-based Anna Institute and officials from the maritime board conducted a joint survey on Friday to explore the feasibility and study the structural integrity of constructing the lighthouses at spots including- Saryachi Vaat, Kaatlach Vaat and Vashichi Vaat which are located at the confluence of Pali-Patan Bunder, Chowk-Vasai and Uttan-Bhatte Bunder respectively.

The findings of the survey will be tabled before senior maritime board officials for further process.

Demand from local fishing community

Responding to the demands made by the local fishing community, local parliamentarian- Rajan Vichare had held a meeting with officials from the maritime board and mooted a proposal to construct three more lighthouses.

Fishermen from the coastal areas including- Uttan, Pali, Chowk, Vasai, Naigaon, Khochiwada and Arnala have a harrowing time while navigating their boats and fishing vessels on some of the dangerous channels of the coastline.

“The presence of more lighthouses will ensure safe passage for fishing boats which sometimes meet with fatal mishaps and blind crashes owing to the presence of hazardous reefs.” said former municipal corporator and local fishing community leader-Bernard D’mello.

Only one lighthouse at present

Presently there is only one lighthouse at the confluence of Vasai creek in the Arabian Sea which is known as- Khutacha Raasta which was constructed last year on the virtue of funds amounting ₹56 lakh provided by the District Planning and Development Council (DPDC), Thane. The lighthouse has a luminous range of 19 nautical miles, emitting light twice every 20 seconds, however fishermen are of the opinion of setting up more heighted lighthouses with a wider range of visibility. The quaint fishing villages including Uttan, Pali, Dongri, Bhatte Bunder and Chowk are home to more than 750 fishing boats in the region.