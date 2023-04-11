 Mira-Bhayandar: Navghar cops nab two bike thieves, five bikes worth ₹1.5 lakh recovered
Five bikes collectively valued at ₹1.5 lakh were recovered by the team.

Suresh Golani
Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 06:41 PM IST
Officials from the crime detection unit attached to the Navghar police station have arrested two men who stole bikes in Bhayandar.

Alarmed over the sudden rise in bike theft cases, in the jurisdiction senior police inspector Vijay Pawar deputed the crime detection unit led by police inspector Sushil Shinde to conduct investigations and nab the culprits. The team started investigations by intensifying vigilance, activating the informer network, and scanning of footage captured by CCTV cameras at the crime spots and possible getaway routes.

Accused confessed during interrogation

Based on the tip-off the team apprehended the duo Shubam Niraj Singh (25) and Om Vikram Solanki (19) for their suspected involvement in the crimes. After rounds of sustained interrogations, the duo confessed to their involvement in a spate of bike theft cases.

Five bikes collectively valued at ₹1.5 lakh were recovered by the team. An offence under sections 379 (theft) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the duo who have been remanded to custody. Further investigations were underway.

