Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation reports only 66 fresh COVID-19 cases

Only 66 people tested positive for COVID-19 under the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on Wednesday, a welcome respite for its citizens and health officials. The drop has been registered after a period of more than four months, when a similar count was reported on June 19.

The latest additions take the total number of positive patients to 22,321. MBMC’s Health Department data also shows that a total of 20,509 patients have recovered from the virus and have been discharged from various healthcare facilities in the twin city. The recovery rate has improved further to 91.88 per cent. The number of active cases is now 1,107, which works out to be just 4.96 per cent of the total caseload. However, despite the significant dip in new cases, the case fatality rate (CFR) continues to hover above 3.1 per cent, which is a cause for concern for the civic administration. The death toll mounted to 705 till Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, 51 out of the 66 patients who tested positive on Wednesday were unlinked. 15 were contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for the virus. As usual, Mira Road topped the chart by reporting 39 positive cases, followed by 14 and 13 from the east and west side of Bhayandar, respectively. The number of swab tests conducted by the MBMC also crossed the one lakh mark on Wednesday.