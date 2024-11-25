Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Nails Campaign Banner To Tree On Mari-Gold Road In Mira Road, Ignoring Environmental Impact

Voting Ends, Banner Nailed to Tree Remains! |

In elections, we used to see political parties nailing banners on tree trunks, for campaigning but in Mira Road, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) which is supposed to keep a tab on such illegalities has itself committed this act to increase voting percentage.

Moreover, five days after the voting process ended on 20, November, this banner continues to cause damage to a tree near the CNG gas station located on the Mari-Gold Road in Mira Road. The inside of the tree trunks and stems act like veins in the human body, where water and nourishment are circulated within the tree.

By nailing banners to the trunks, blocks the free flow of this nourishment for the trees as they suffer and die. Nailing any advertisements to trees is an offence.