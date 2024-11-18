Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Bust Gujarat Youth With ₹51.76 Lakh In Fake ₹500 Notes Amid Election Season

Cops with the seized fake notes |

With just three days left for the assembly elections scheduled to be held on 20, November, the central crime unit (CCU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested a 19-year-old youth in Kashimira who was found to be in possession of Rs.51.76 lakh in counterfeit currency notes.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by police sub-inspector- Hitendra Vichare laid a trap and detained a man for his suspicious movements on the road near Don Bosco high School leading to Pleasant Park at around 3 pm on Friday. Upon frisking his bag, the police team found Rs.51.76 lakhs in 10,352 counterfeit currency notes of Rs.500 denomination. The accused revealed his identity as-Aryan Mansukhbhai Jabucha (19)- a resident of Bhavnagar city in Gujarat. The police confiscated the counterfeit currency and two mobile phones which were found to be in his possession.

Aryan was taken into custody and an offence under sections 179 (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit coins, government stamps and currency notes) and 180 (possession of forged or counterfeit coins, government stamps and currency notes) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS)-2023 was registered against him at the Kashimira police station. Not ruling out the possibility of its use in election campaigning, the police were conducting investigations to ascertain the source and destination of the counterfeit currency notes.

The background of the accused is also being checked to determine if he had any criminal record.