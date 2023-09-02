Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Inspector Fined ₹5,000 For Lethargy In Filing FIR Against Illegal Political Banners

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Inspector Fined ₹5,000 For Lethargy In Filing FIR Against Putting Up Illegal Banners | Photo: Representative Image

Mira-Bhayandar: Sending out a strong message to officers found shirking or not doing their job in a proper manner, Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police chief- Madhukar Pandey penalised a senior police inspector for dilly-dallying in registering an offense against office bearers of a political party for illegally putting up banners and defacing the city.

Supported by photographic evidence and judicial orders, social activist- Krishna Gupta applied to the Navghar police station on September 25, 2021 seeking a FIR to be registered against the leaders of a political party for illegally putting up banners to convey wishes on the birthday of a former BJP legislator. However, the then-senior police inspector Milind Desai (who has now been transferred to the control room) sat on the complaint for over four months.

Offense finally registered for illegally putting up banners across city

An offence was finally registered under section 3 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995 against a former mayor and former corporator in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) after the intervention of the local ward officer on February 8, 2022. A year later the police concluded the investigations and closed the FIR on the virtue of an A-Summary report. After Gupta’s constant follow-ups with the higher-ups in the police department, a show cause notice was issued to Desai on July 11, 2023.

MBVV Police commissioner found Desai's clarification unsatisfactory

Finding Desai’s clarification unsatisfactory, MBVV Police Commissioner- Madhukar Pandey imposed a fine of ₹5,000 in accordance to the provisions under the Maharashtra Police (punishment and appeal) Rules, 1956 with a liberty to file an appeal against the order before the upper chief secretary of the home department within two months. In a move aimed at putting the brakes on the biggest eyesore, the BJP-ruled MBMC had passed a resolution in the general body to roll back the system of giving permissions for putting up temporary flex banners and hoardings across the twin-city from October 1, 2019.

