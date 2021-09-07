Madhya Pradesh: MPHRC orders strict action against head constable for threatening a tenant, fine imposed on land lord

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission on Tuesday asked the police officials to take action against the head constable for threatening a tenant.

Sources informed Free Press that in January 2019, tenant Dinesh Kumar Pastor filed the complaint to the Commission that his landlord was harassing him and putting pressure to vacant the house. The tenant claimed that he was having a valid rent agreement and no violation was done by him.

When Dinesh lodged a complaint at the Commission, the landlord called the head constable posted at Kolar police station and asked him to put the tenant into police custody for no reason.

In January 23, 2019, the head constable Vijay Kumar Yadav came to his office and asked him to vacant the house and also to pay the rent of the house. Again on January 25, Yadav took him to the Kolar police station and let him sit in the police station for three hours for no reason.

The Commission sent an investigation team to the tenant room. During the investigation, the Commission found the complaint to be true.

They ordered the police to take action against the head constable. A fine of Rs 10,000 was also announced for the landlord to pay the tenant as compensation. The Commission also suggested deducting money from the head constable’s salary and give it to the tenant.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 03:26 PM IST