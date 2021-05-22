Mira Bhayandar: MBVV constable booked for sexually assaulting colleague; yet to be held

In a major embarrassment for the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate, one of their constables attached to the Navghar police station has been booked on alleged charges of sexually assaulting a woman who was his junior colleague for more than two years. However, no arrests have been made so far.

It has been alleged that the accused constable who is 51-years old committed the shameful act several times between 2019 and 2021 by threatening to spoil his junior colleague’s image, career and family life on the virtue of his influence amongst senior police officials.