Mira Bhayandar: MBVV constable booked for sexually assaulting colleague; yet to be held

In a major embarrassment for the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate, one of their constables attached to the Navghar police station has been booked on alleged charges of sexually assaulting a woman who was his junior colleague for more than two years. However, no arrests have been made so far.
It has been alleged that the accused constable who is 51-years old committed the shameful act several times between 2019 and 2021 by threatening to spoil his junior colleague’s image, career and family life on the virtue of his influence amongst senior police officials.
The complainant has also alleged that the accused also physically assaulted her on several occasions. After suffering the ordeal for more than two years, the woman constable finally mustered courage and registered a complaint with the Navghar police, following which the FIR was registered on Friday.
Apart from sections 323, 504, 506, an offence under the various subsections of 376 of the IPC has been registered against the accused police constable who was yet to be arrested till reports last came in. A woman police sub inspector has been deputed to investigate the case. Strict action would be initiated by the disciplinary authority after a thorough probe, officials said.