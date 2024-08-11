 Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Busts High-Profile Prostitution Racket In Kashimira; 3 Arrested
Acting on a tip-off about the immoral trafficking of women in the twin city, a team led by ASI-Umesh Patil under the supervision of Police Inspector- Sameer Ahirrao established contact with the accused through a decoy customer.

Suresh Golani Updated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Representational Image

Mira-Bhayandar: Prostitution activities seem to be thriving in the twin city, as several sex rackets have been exposed one after the other. The anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police busted yet another high-profile prostitution racket and arrested three people including two women in Kashimira on Friday.

About The Case

It came to light that the accused used social messaging platforms including WhatsApp application to communicate with potential clients by sharing photographs of women. After striking the deal the decoy informed the police team following which a trap was laid at an eatery located in the Raikarwadi area of Kashimira at around 5 pm. The pimp identified as Ruhi Siddiqui (26), her accomplices Mehak Ahmed Khan alias Madhu (42) and Manoj Kumar Rawat (40) were apprehended as they arrived at the spot in a Hyundai Creta car. Five women were also rescued from the clutches of the fresh trade racketeers.

Details Revealed By The Investigation

Investigations revealed that the rescued women who worked with Madhu were lured and forced into the flesh trade. A case under sections 143 (3) (offence involves the trafficking of more than one person), 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered at the Kashimira police station against the trio who have been remanded to custody.

While the car has been impounded, the rescued women were safely shifted to a rehabilitation center. Further investigations were underway to find out the lodges which were encouraging the pimps by facilitating space for the illegal activities.

