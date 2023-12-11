Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC To Hold 33 Camps As Part Of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra To Publicise Centre's Schemes | FPJ

To promote public welfare schemes, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has rolled up its sleeves to hold camps across the twin-city for taking forward the phase II of the Centre's Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a conversation with the Yatra's beneficiaries via video conferencing on Saturday.

Plan to hold yatras and camps

“We have chalked out an elaborate plan to hold yatras and camps with the primary objective of achieving widespread coverage of central government schemes, ensuring saturation through line departments, and ultimately delivering their benefits to eligible beneficiaries across the twin-city,” said civic chief Sanjay Katkar. The civic administration will hold Yatra at 33 places followed by multiple camps in the twin-city to highlight various schemes.

Schemes on focus

The main focus will be on Ujjwala Yojana meant for providing LPG connections to women from below poverty line, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana which envisions housing for all, PM Street Vendor's Atma Nirbhar Nidhi- a special micro-credit facility for providing affordable loans to street vendors and Ayushman Bharat which is world's largest health insurance scheme fully financed by the government.