Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC To Conduct Fresh Tree Census In Twin-City With GIS, GPS Mapping

Mira-Bhayandar: Fresh Tree Census Conducted In Twin-City With GIS, GPS Mapping | FPJ

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has geared up to conduct a tree census under its jurisdiction using sophisticated satellite-based technologies including geographic information system (GIS) and global positioning system (GPS).

Amidst allegations of rampant cutting of trees for various developmental works and to facilitate the construction of residential towers and commercial establishments, the tree count has jumped from 1,89,842 in 2005 to 2,39,337 in 2013 and 6,47,963 in the latest census which was conducted in 2018. As per the Maharashtra Urban Areas (Protection and Preservation of Trees) Act, 1975, it is mandatory for all local-self-government bodies to conduct a tree census once in every five years which gives the policy planners a perspective about the green cover and take steps to ensure a sustainable environment in the concrete forests of the city.

Tree census report 2018

Although the tree census of 2018 reported a tree count of 6,47,963, the number of total species witnessed a drop in the number of species to 190 (belonging to 53 families) as compared to the 234 and 246 species mapped in the 2005 and 2013 census, respectively. A cursory glance at the category-wise data enlisted by the agency in 2018, around five lakh ornamental trees, one lakh fruiting trees and 19,000 medicinal trees were in existence across the twin-city.

While subabul (leucaena leucocephala), topped the count with 2,52,627 followed by charcoal tree (trema orientalis), kharoti (moraceae) and naral (cocos nucifera linn) with 33,006, 30329 and 21,125 respectively. Most of the trees were found to be healthy and the age of maximum trees was between 1-10 years as old trees were very rare within the MBMC boundaries.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC to conduct fresh tree census after six years gap

No red-listed species recorded during survey

No red-listed species that have an extinction threat was recorded during the survey. The agency had observed the need to focus on residential areas to maintain and enhance the green cover of the twin-city tagged with a suggestion of removing invasive species and its replacement by native trees for a proper ecological balance to maintain urban biodiversity.

Apart from creating Miwawaki-style forests on the virtue of 26,000 saplings, the MBMC claims to have planted 2,000 trees in various parts of the twin-city in 2023-2024. However, the fresh census will throw light on the exact numbers.