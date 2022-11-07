e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: NMMC to conduct fresh tree census after six years gap

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to conduct fresh tree census after six years gap

The last tree census was conducted in 2016. A total of 8.5 lakh trees were recorded during the last census.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | DebraJean/Pixabay
Navi Mumbai: After a gap of around six years, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will soon begin a fresh tree census under its jurisdiction. The last tree census was conducted in 2016. A total of 8.5 lakh trees were recorded during the last census.

At present, the civic body is completing the groundwork to begin the tree census by around the end of December. According to an official from NMMC’s Tree Authority, the issue was discussed with the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar and he has given approval for it.

Now, the civic body will float a fresh tender in the next fortnight. After the tender process is completed, the tree census will be started by the end of December. The new census project will use the Geographical Information System (GIS) and GPS technology to operate and manage the tree census data. It will also use satellite imaging for the mapping of trees.

