Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC starts first AC toilet facility in Kashimira

Mira-Bhayandar: Users often complain about dirty and stinking community toilets, but the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now made it possible for people to enjoy the cool comforts of an air-conditioned public toilet with bathing facilities.

The first of its kind pay-and-use facility in the twin-city has been constructed below the fly-over-bridge on the highway in Kashimira, which is witnessing a heavy footfall of pedestrians and motorists, apart from having a large floating population.

The toilet was inaugurated by local legislator Pratap Sarnaik in the presence of MBMC chief-Dilip Dhole and city engineers Deepak Khambit and Suresh Vakode on Tuesday.

The civic administration has not spent a single penny for the Built-Operate and Transfer (BOT) facility, which has come on the virtue of funds from the corporate social responsibility (CSR) kitty of the Rabhadiya Sevak Sangh led by Palji (Pappu) Rabhadiya, officials said.

The facility, which is a part of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), will be available for all genders. The authorities have fixed Rs. 2 for latrine and Rs. 5 for using the bathroom. No charges will be levied for using the urinals.

“Our aim is to ensure that toilet facilities for people in the twin-city are hygienic and pocket friendly. More such toilets are on the anvil," said Dhole. The civic administration will facilitate water and electric connections to the toilet.