Mira Bhayandar: MBMC sees surge in online property tax collections

Despite an economic slump caused by the pandemic-induced partial lockdown, property tax collections have gradually increased for the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) which has managed to mop more than Rs. 31.28 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Notably, there has been a surge in collections through digital modes of payments including links on the municipal corporation website and mobile application facilitated by the civic administration.

The regular collections had already crossed Rs. 30.27 crore till 25 July. “The collection during the corresponding period was limited to a little above Rs. 1 crore last year. This year, more than Rs. 12.65 crore was received from 27,982 taxpayers via digital payments,” said tax officer Sudam Godse.

One of the major revenue generators for the MBMC, tax collections amounting 244 crore has been projected for the current fiscal. After fast-tracking the billing process the property tax department will soon focus on chronic defaulters to enhance collections to ensure maximum recovery as a major part of funds have been routed to spend on enhancing medical infrastructure to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The property tax department is also into the process of updating its software which will dig out an arrear-wise list of habitual defaulters. As per statistics, the assessed number of properties in the twin-city is currently pegged at around 3,68,501 including 63,498 commercial and 3,05,003 residential units. Last year the target was set at Rs. 232 crore and the MBMC managed to mop Rs. 175 crore. Usually, MBMC’s property tax department followed the age-old tradition of printing and dispatching property tax bills to citizens in August-September. However, this year the printing and dispatching process was already in May. Meanwhile, the MBMC has symbolically sealed 728 properties that owe a total of more than Rs.7.39 crores towards tax dues.